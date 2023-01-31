Smashing Pumpkins Release Second Installment Of 3-Part Rock Opera 'ATUM'
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 31, 2023
The Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled act two of ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts.
The band announced the ambitious 33-track record, pronounced "autumn," last year. Positioned as a narrative successor to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God, ATUM quickly became one of the most anticipated albums of 2023. They began by releasing the single "Beguiled," which actually appears on the project's second installment. Check out the tracklisting for ATUM Act II below.
The first act arrived back in November, and the last act is scheduled for release on April 12. As if 33 tracks weren't enough, a vinyl box set edition of the complete rock opera will include 10 more bonus tracks. The box set will be available on April 12, as well, but you can pre-order it here.
ATUM Act II is now available.— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) January 31, 2023
Listen on @Spotify or anywhere you listen to music. Pre-order the album on vinyl here https://t.co/uO8oNQHF6I pic.twitter.com/YsMs4AjBGS
Following the release of ATUM Act II, The Smashing Pumpkins are set to headline Mexico City's inaugural The World Is A Vampire Festival in March, alongside Interpol, Turnstile, and more. The band are also slated to headline Napa Valley's BottleRock in May with Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lil Nas X.
The Smashing Pumpkins' ATUM Act II Tracklisting
"Avalanche"
"Empires"
"Neophyte"
"Moss"
"Night Waves"
"Space Age"
"Every Morning"
"To The Grays"
"Beguiled"
"The Culling"
"Spingtimes"