Smashing Pumpkins Release Second Installment Of 3-Part Rock Opera 'ATUM'

The Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled act two of ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts.

The band announced the ambitious 33-track record, pronounced "autumn," last year. Positioned as a narrative successor to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God, ATUM quickly became one of the most anticipated albums of 2023. They began by releasing the single "Beguiled," which actually appears on the project's second installment. Check out the tracklisting for ATUM Act II below.

The first act arrived back in November, and the last act is scheduled for release on April 12. As if 33 tracks weren't enough, a vinyl box set edition of the complete rock opera will include 10 more bonus tracks. The box set will be available on April 12, as well, but you can pre-order it here.