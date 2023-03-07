Atlanta 'Wizard Of Oz' Pop-Up Will Take You Somewhere Over The Rainbow

It's showtime! A new themed pop-up experience in Atlanta will take you somewhere over the rainbow into the heart of one of the most iconic films ever made.

Follow the yellow brick road right to Amore e Amore as it transforms into a haven for all things Wizard of Oz. The Italian restaurant is no stranger to a unique theme, so the technicolor dream of the Emerald City will make Oz feel just like home, per Secret Atlanta.

The pop-up is decked out in decorations paying homage the movie, from ruby red slippers on striped-socked feet to life-size cutouts of Dorothy and Toto. There will also be themed drinks fit for the Wizard himself, including the "Oz"mopolitan, Wicked Witch Negroni and Dorothy Margarita as well as the Emerald City, with vodka, midori, lemon juice, egg white foam and watermelon-flavored rock candy.