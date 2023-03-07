Florida Is Home To One Of America's Must-Visit 'Hidden Gems'

The United States is full of gorgeous natural landscapes, world-renowned skyscrapers, and other unique marvels. But there are plenty of stunning locations and under-the-radar attractions that deserve as much attention.

That's why Stacker took on the task of looking for these humble tourist spots. The list includes national parks, local landmarks, beaches, islands, and other interesting "hidden gems."

The website states, "Finding those under-the-radar gems can amount to quite a bit of work. So to help you get started, Stacker has compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States, using travel guides, news articles, national park and company websites, and more."

One city in the Florida Panhandle made it on the list: Seaside, where The Truman Show was filmed! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you've ever seen the fake city where Jim Carrey's character lives in 1998's 'The Truman Show,' you might've assumed that the pastel, cartoonish city was entirely constructed for the film. However, it was mainly filmed in the real-life town of Seaside, Florida, which was initially built in the 1980s as a planned community. Located about 20 minutes from Panama City Beach, the quintessential beach town seems from another era."