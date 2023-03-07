HAIM Announce They're Headlining London Festival In Must-See Video

HAIM are set to headline a festival in London this summer, and their announcement is a must-see.

Este, Danielle and Alana Haim are heading to the U.K. later this summer to headline All Points East at Victoria Park on August 28. Other artists on the lineup include Girl in Red, Lizzy McAlpine, Snail Mail, Tove Lo, Confidence Man, Romy and many others. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, per NME. Tickets go on general sale Friday (March 10).

The band of sisters took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 6) to announce their headlining set in a fun way, using a throwback song by Fergie to share the exciting news. The sisters sipped tea in cozy robes as the opening to Fergie's 2006 hit "London Bridge" pumped up the energy, dancing and singing along to the track as information about the festival appeared above them.

Check out the hilarious announcement.

In addition to HAIM's All Points East appearance, the trio are set to join pal Taylor Swift for select dates for her massive upcoming Eras Tour. They shared their excitement on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of all four posing after Swift surprised fans by joining HAIM on stage in London last summer.