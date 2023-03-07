HAIM Announce They're Headlining London Festival In Must-See Video

By Sarah Tate

March 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

HAIM are set to headline a festival in London this summer, and their announcement is a must-see.

Este, Danielle and Alana Haim are heading to the U.K. later this summer to headline All Points East at Victoria Park on August 28. Other artists on the lineup include Girl in Red, Lizzy McAlpine, Snail Mail, Tove Lo, Confidence Man, Romy and many others. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, per NME. Tickets go on general sale Friday (March 10).

The band of sisters took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 6) to announce their headlining set in a fun way, using a throwback song by Fergie to share the exciting news. The sisters sipped tea in cozy robes as the opening to Fergie's 2006 hit "London Bridge" pumped up the energy, dancing and singing along to the track as information about the festival appeared above them.

Check out the hilarious announcement.

In addition to HAIM's All Points East appearance, the trio are set to join pal Taylor Swift for select dates for her massive upcoming Eras Tour. They shared their excitement on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of all four posing after Swift surprised fans by joining HAIM on stage in London last summer.

HAIM
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.