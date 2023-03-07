Internet Divided Over 'One Of The Most San Antonio Things I've Ever Seen'

By Dani Medina

March 7, 2023

Alright, Texas, this one's a doozy!

Texas Public Radio reporter Joey Palacios took to Twitter to share a dish he had at a baby shower in San Antonio over the weekend. On the plate were two pickles and a heaping pile of Hot Cheetos. "This is one of the most San Antonio things I’ve ever seen," Palacios captioned the photo that has since gone viral with over half-a-million views.

Users in the comments were seemingly torn about the snack. Some — of which most are from the Lone Star State — were excited about the dish and shared personal anecdotes about it, while others were just plain confused.

"This a movie snack food (staple) for my friends growing up in Del Rio TX," one user wrote.

"I support this," said another.

"I had this for lunch today," said another user.

On the flip side, there are people who wouldn't touch this meal with a 10-foot pole!

"My kidneys hurt," said one user.

"Sorry I'm throwing up rn," said another.

"This looks terrible," another user said.

This Hot Cheetos and pickles snack is a favorite for Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. On an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in August, the "Plan B" rapper made Jimmy Fallon try it — except this time, the Cheetos were inside the pickles. "Okay, so, apparently this is like a thing that I've only ever seen in Houston happen," she said about the "gourmet" snack.

Would you try it? Have you tried it?

