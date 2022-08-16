We all know Megan Thee Stallion is "Miss Hot Cheetos" — but this surprising snack takes things to a whole 'nother level.

The Houston Hottie made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week and showed Jimmy Fallon one of her favorite snacks from her childhood: Hot Cheetos inside pickles. Jimmy Fallon was clearly skeptical at first, but after taking a bite, he was a fan.

The "Plan B" rapper introduced the snack, "Okay, so, apparently this is like a thing that I've only ever seen in Houston happen. We eat Hot Cheetos, but inside of pickles." As Megan gives Jimmy a "gourmet" plate with two Hot Cheetos-filled pickles, the TV host says, "This really is a thing? Did you invent this?"

Megan went to say something about her childhood, but her statement was cut short when Jimmy took a bite into the popular Houston snack, to which he gave a double thumbs up and a standing ovation. "I love that you just introduced me to something awesome," he said.

After playing with Megan's dog, "4oe," the Houston native went on to explain how Hot Cheetos became a part of her brand. "Everybody on the entire planet knows I'm like 'Miss Hot Cheetos.' Even before I got a deal with Hot Cheetos, I'm just obsessed with Hot Cheetos. I would eat them for breakfast in middle school," she said. Megan went on to add how the spicy snack is always listed on her rider.

You can watch Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below: