LeBron James Praises Son, Throws Shade At Other NBA Players

“Even with the brightest of spotlights on him, Bronny continues to grow in his game,” On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, who has been scouting James throughout his high school career, wrote in an article published on Tuesday (March 7). “He entered Sierra Canyon as a freshman and arguably as the most famous high schooler in sports. This fame has followed him, and even continued to grow. But so has Bronny’s game.

LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."

"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."

The 38-year-old is currently dealing with a foot injury he experienced during the Lakers' win against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26 and has since missed the past four games.