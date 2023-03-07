Metro Boomin's Hometown Concert Was The Perfect Launch Pad For What's Next

That's deep. I love hearing about the personal connection you have with your music. Since the album dropped, you've been popping up at a lot of games from the Super Bowl to the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. What’s the next major sporting event you want to be apart of?



Well, it's not performing, but I would love to throw a pitch at a Cardinals game. I’m gonna go ahead, throw that out there. And something with the NBA finals. I love basketball. That's my favorite sport. So some with the finals and the playoffs with everything approaching like that that would be dope as well.



We’re speaking all that into existence. With all the performances you’ve been doing lately, it seems like you’re warming up for a tour. When do you think the fans will be able to see you performing in their hometowns?



I'm kind of looking at the fall. I might make a European tour run this summer, but as far as the U.S., I know we got Coachella coming up in April. After that, I know I'm gonna go on a on a festival run all summer. Just different festivals. After that, I should definitely have some new music out by then and I’m thinking of touring around maybe like fall, probably the fall type vibe.



That's dope. Well, speaking of new music, the words out that you definitely have a project in the works with Future. When do you think the fans will be able to get either a title or release date?

I usually like to keep things in the dark until it's time, but I could say at least get a title. Maybe you might get a little something maybe around June… I'm not rushing it or anything.



I'm not rushing it either. We're already vibing out to this album.

Yeah, exactly! I'm really like putting the emphasis on HEROES & VILLAINS as well as the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack I'm working on. That's really what's on deck right now. I definitely wanna drop the album with me and Future before the year's over, I'll tell you that.