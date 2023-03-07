Peter Gabriel Announces US Dates For First Solo Tour In Over A Decade

Peter Gabriel is hitting the road again, and we could not be more excited! The "Solsbury Hill" stand-out recently added a run of North American Shows to his i/o Tour. After performing in Europe for the first half of the year, Gabriel will take the stage at venues across the United States and Canada.

This is Gabriel's first solo tour in over a decade! He began his musical career with Genesis in 1967, and left the band to explore his own sound in 1975. This year, he will be taking the stage in Boston, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New York, New York, Chicago, Illinois, San Francisco, California, and Los Angeles, California in addition to a handful of Canadian tour dates. Gabriel's website mentioned that fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase a VIP ticket to their show of choice. The VIP ticket includes pre-show lounge access, and the opportunity to obtain a "limited-edition gift."

As if announcing a tour wasn't enough, Gabriel also shared a new single with the world. The humanitarian activist took to Instagram to share a portion of the track with followers.