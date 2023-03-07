This Is Colorado's Best College For 2023

Going to college is a major decision. Not only is it a major financial and time investment, but college degrees can help one's chances in the job market. Whether you're sending off your kids to college or thinking about continuing your education, Niche has you covered.

The website released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in Colorado. This list included both public and private four-year institutions in the state.

According to experts, the Colorado School of Mines ranked No. 1! Located in Golden, this institution has an overall rating of A, scoring high on academics, diversity, value, and professors. The website also gave some basic information about the Colorado School of Mines:

"It is a mid-size institution with an enrollment of 5,201 undergraduate students. Admissions is fairly competitive as the Mines acceptance rate is 55%. Popular majors include Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Chemical Engineering. Graduating 84% of students, Mines alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $69,200."

Here are the Top 8 universities in Colorado, according to Niche:

Colorado School of Mines Colorado College University of Colorado (Denver) University of Colorado (Boulder) Colorado State University University of Denver Regis University Colorado Christian University

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.