Arizona Resident Comes Home To Find Bobcat Lounging In Dog's Bed

An Arizona resident was in for a surprise when they got back home from being at work all day.

A bobcat was found lounging in the homeowner's doggie bed on Monday (March 6), as seen in photos shared on social media by the Arizona Game & Fish Department Tucson. The big cat is seen living its best life, snuggling up with what appears to be a doggie blanket and other toys. The homeowner believes the bobcat was able to make its way inside their home through the unlocked doggie door.

The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived to the scene in San Manuel.