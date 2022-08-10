Bobcat Family Now Calls Arizona Neighborhood Storm Drain Home

A family of bobcats are now calling a storm drain in an Arizona neighborhood home.

A mama bobcat and her four kittens are now living at Roy Rogers Park — and officials said they're allowed to live there. For now. According to FOX 10, the Arizona Game and Fish Department OK'ed the move, and even put up a sign to warn residents about the storm drain's occupants.

"Caution: Stay away from storm drain. Mommy bobcat with babies. Keep away so she is free to move on," the sign reads.

Neighbors told the news outlet they see the bobcats playing, hanging out and even eating some smaller animals.

"I was on the sidewalk here … trees and grass down there, that’s where they were playing. They were playing in the trees, rolling around, being cats," Tim Chalmers said.

Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesperson Amy Burnett said, "This is a beautiful area. You got lots of rabbits and cover around, and if a small dog or cat happens to be in an area where they can catch it, they won’t hesitate."

Burnett stressed that bobcats don't eat humans and kids aren't in danger. "Keep your pets on a leash and they won’t be in any danger," she said.

If you come across bobcats, do not approach!

The bobcats won't be relocated, AZGFD says. Eventually, they'll leave the park on their own. "There are estimates there’s one bobcat every two square miles. So, bobcats are all over the place. What you can do as a neighbor is scare them away when you see them in your yard and that’s what we encourage," Burnett said.