Chili's Founder Creates More Magic In Texas With New BBQ Joint

Larry Lavine opened the first ever Chili's location on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in early 50 years ago. Now, Lavine is creating more magic in the Lone Star State with the opening of a new BBQ restaurant.

Loop 9 BBQ opened Monday (March 6) in Grand Prairie in the new Epic Central area, a 172-acre entertainment district that's home to the Epic Waters indoor waterpark and new pickleball restaurant and bar, WFAA reports. Loop 9 "will mostly be on its own for a few months" as other restaurants are in the works.

Lavine wants Loop 9 BBQ to be considered "premium" barbecue. On the menu, you'll find all the delicious Texas staples like brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, smoked turkey and beef ribs. "By combining top quality ingredients, premium meat, and a process that took generations to perfect, Loop 9 BBQ offers a truly premium smokehouse experience in a place that feels like home," the restaurant's website states.