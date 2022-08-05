Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket

A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week.

A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.

The restaurant shared surveillance footage on social media. "ATTENTION EAST SIDE ATX! It happened again!!! This time this guy took 20 briskets that were prepped and cold smoking on our pits overnight. I am so sick of this!! Does anyone recognize this guy or car?" they said.

La Barbecue is asking the Texas community to help identify the suspect and urges anyone with information to contact the Austin Police Department.