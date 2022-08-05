Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket

By Dani Medina

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week.

A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.

The restaurant shared surveillance footage on social media. "ATTENTION EAST SIDE ATX! It happened again!!! This time this guy took 20 briskets that were prepped and cold smoking on our pits overnight. I am so sick of this!! Does anyone recognize this guy or car?" they said.

La Barbecue is asking the Texas community to help identify the suspect and urges anyone with information to contact the Austin Police Department.

According to MySanAntonio, the BBQ spot has quickly risen to fame in the Lone Star State and was recently named to Texas Monthly's Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list.

La Barbecue is located at 2401 East Cesar Chavez St. in Austin.

