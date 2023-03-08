Florence Welch Puts Her Haunting Spin On A No Doubt Classic

Florence Welch is putting her haunting spin on No Doubt's "Just a Girl" for Season 2 of the equally haunting show Yellowjackets. The Florence + The Machine bandleader teased the cover on Twitter, sharing a clip of the song while putting on a Yellowjackets letterman jacket. "So happy I got picked for the team this year," she captioned the tweet with a blood drop emoji.

The song choice is fitting considering the thriller series takes place in 1996, which happens to be the year after No Doubt's seminal album Tragic Kingdom, which features "Just a Girl," came out. It's also fitting for Welch, who told Entertainment Weekly in 2012 that Tragic Kingdom was one of the first albums she was "obsessed" with growing up.

Listen to a snippet of the cover below.