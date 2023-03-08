Florence Welch Puts Her Haunting Spin On A No Doubt Classic

By Katrina Nattress

March 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Florence Welch is putting her haunting spin on No Doubt's "Just a Girl" for Season 2 of the equally haunting show Yellowjackets. The Florence + The Machine bandleader teased the cover on Twitter, sharing a clip of the song while putting on a Yellowjackets letterman jacket. "So happy I got picked for the team this year," she captioned the tweet with a blood drop emoji.

The song choice is fitting considering the thriller series takes place in 1996, which happens to be the year after No Doubt's seminal album Tragic Kingdom, which features "Just a Girl," came out. It's also fitting for Welch, who told Entertainment Weekly in 2012 that Tragic Kingdom was one of the first albums she was "obsessed" with growing up.

Listen to a snippet of the cover below.

In other news, Welch recently gave a major update about her upcoming Great Gatsby musical. The production, titled Gatsby, is set to launch in 2024 at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater; however, an exact date has yet to be announced. The Florence + The Machine band leader collaborated on the show's music with Thomas Bartlett, aka Doveman, and is writing the lyrics.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life,” Welch said in a statement when initially revealing the project. “It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Florence + the MachineNo Doubt
