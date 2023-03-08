Missing Washington Woman Identified As Humans Remains Found In Oregon

Authorities in Oregon have identified human remains discovered in 2020 as a missing woman from Washington state. The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the remains as Grace Lorna Narvez-Weaver, an Olympia resident reported missing in 2019, according to a Tuesday morning (March 8) news release from Oregon State Police.

Officials said the remains of a "partially skeletonized human body" were found in an "extremely remote, wooded area" near Sweet Home on April 4, 2020. Investigators determined the body belonged to a woman in her 30s and 50s and uploaded her case to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

Detectives submitted the victim's DNA to look for any missing persons or relatives, but they came up empty. On top of that, LSCO couldn't find a missing persons case that "matched the characteristics of the woman."