Popular Colorado City Ranked Among Rudest Cities In America

Americans have a lot of opinions about their fellow residents, especially in certain places. Some metro cities even garner a reputation for having unruly or straight-up unpleasant people living there.

That's why Business Insider compiled a list of the rudest cities in America. Writers ranked 50 cities from least to most rude using data from SurveyMonkey.

The website states, "In October and November, Insider and SurveyMonkey conducted a survey of more than 2,000 American adults, asking them to choose the five rudest cities in the US from a list of the 50 biggest cities."

A popular Colorado destination was featured on the list: Denver!

Landing in the No. 44 spot, 1.7% of respondents thought the Mile High City had the rudest inhabitants. Writers had more to say about Denver's place on the list:

"According to an opinion piece by local resident Patrick Mims published by Westword in May, one of the biggest problems in Denver is that its 'chill spots' and concerts are filled by 'rude douchebags.' The 'caliber' of people moving to the city was low, he said. Other than that, he wrote, 'The culture of Denver and Colorado, in general, is welcoming and carefree. We value a person's right to independence. We were the first state to legalize recreational weed, but we also have some of the loosest gun laws in the country.'"

Here are the Top 10 rudest cities in America, according to Business Insider:

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Washington D.C. Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan Buffalo, New York Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California

Check out the full rankings on Business Insider's website.