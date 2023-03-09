Bruce Springsteen's Columbus Show Postponed

Bad news for anyone hoping to see The Boss in Columbus. Bruce Springsteen's stop in Arch City is postponed.

Springsteen was set to take the stage at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (March 9) night with the E Street Band, but the Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment said show was postponed due to illness, per 10TV. It is unclear whether Springsteen himself was sick or if it was a member of the band.

Though a rescheduled date has not been announced, fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets while organizers determine another date for The Boss to make his return. These tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

According to the outlet, this is Springsteen and the E Street Band's first tour in North America since 2016 and first tour overall since The River Tour in Australia in 2017. There are plenty more dates to come on the current tour, which wraps up in April in Springsteen's home turf of New Jersey. Learn more by checking out his website.

In other Springsteen news, he was one of the subjects of a recent debate brought up by Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis, who asked why he and others, like U2 or Coldplay, didn't play matinee shows rather than the typical nighttime concert.