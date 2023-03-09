Heartbreaking details have emerged about the case of the bobcat that entered an Arizona home through an unlocked doggie door.

Squeakers, the family's dog, was "seriously injured" by the bobcat who went viral for lounging on the dog's fluffy bed on Monday (March 6), the family revealed on social media. The Arizona Game and Fish Department shared a photo on Twitter of Squeakers wearing a cone after he was patched up by staff at the Veterinary Specialty Center in Tucson.

Squeakers' family also created a GoFundMe to help with medical costs associated with surgery the dog needs after the encounter with the bobcat. "My name is Squeakers and I was attacked by a bobcat yesterday. I survived but was seriously injured and am in need of surgery. My goal is $3,300.00 to cover medical expenses to help my owners cover the costs. Any overages will be donated to a local charity to help other people and animals in need that cannot afford it," the GoFundMe description says.