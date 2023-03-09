Latest On Adam Thielen's Future With Vikings
By Jason Hall
March 9, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen "in the coming days," sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (March 9).
"There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing the two-time Pro-Bowl WR to become a free agent, per sources. The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end," Schefter tweeted.
Thielen, 32, a Minnesota native who played collegiately at Minnesota State, has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and emerging as a starter in 2016 in the absence of former Minnesota receiver Stefon Diggs, who was sidelined with a groin injury at the time.
Thielen had 69 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns while starting 10 games for the Vikings in 2016, before recording 1,000 yards and more than 90 receptions during each of the next two seasons, playing alongside Diggs as one of the league's best receiving duos.
Thielen recorded 70 receptions for 716 yards a six touchdowns in 2022, starting all 17 games for the Vikings after having his season ended prematurely in 2021 due to an ankle injury.