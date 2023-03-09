Latest On Adam Thielen's Future With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen "in the coming days," sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (March 9).

"There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing the two-time Pro-Bowl WR to become a free agent, per sources. The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end," Schefter tweeted.

Thielen, 32, a Minnesota native who played collegiately at Minnesota State, has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and emerging as a starter in 2016 in the absence of former Minnesota receiver Stefon Diggs, who was sidelined with a groin injury at the time.