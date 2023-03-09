Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) remains hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel in Washington, D.C. Wednesday (March 8) night, his spokesperson, David Popp, confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” Popp said.

McConnell, 81, was at the Waldorf Astoria hotel at the time of the fall, a spokesperson for the senator told NBC News. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said an "adult male" was transported from the Waldorf Astoria at 9:17 p.m. local time on Wednesday and the call was dispatched after a report was made regarding a fall at the hotel.

The individual was transported to a local hospital but "notes did not indicate patient condition," according to Maggiolo, who claimed he couldn't specify whether the person was McConnell or which hospital the patient was taken to in adherence with privacy issues under a federal law restricting release of medical information.

McConnell had previously experienced a shoulder fracture after tripping and falling at his Kentucky home in 2019, which resulted in surgery. No additional details were made available at the time of publication late Wednesday night.

The political news website Punchbowl News was the first outlet to report McConnell's hospitalization. The Kentucky Republican was initially elected to the Senate in 1984 and re-elected to serve his current and seventh term in 2020.

McConnell had previously served as the Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021 until the Democrats reclaimed the majority during the 2020 elections.