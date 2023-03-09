'Significant' Snowfall To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties
By Logan DeLoye
March 9, 2023
March is certainly coming in like a lion! More Winter weather is on its way to Northern Illinois as multiple counties prepare for snowfall in the coming days. According to WGN9, a Winter Weather Advisory is already in effect for "Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry" counties with snowfall expected to begin just after the evening commute on Thursday. The National Weather Service Chicago took to Twitter to detail the effect that the wintery mix will have on travel conditions into the weekend.
"Snow (initially rain at some locations) will continue to spread east this afternoon and linger into Friday AM. Accumulating wet snow will lead to slick travel late this afternoon into tonight roughly near/north of the I-88 corridor. Farther south, mostly or all rain is expected."
WGN9 mentioned that travelers driving between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, and 2:00 a.m. on Friday should use extreme caution. In addition to the snow, Northern Illinois is predicted to receive a substantial amount of rain. The impending snow will fall as a wet snow, increasing the potential for ice and ice-related travel incidents. The National Weather Service detailed that the snow will fall at one-inch per-hour this evening and into Friday.