'Significant' Snowfall To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties

March is certainly coming in like a lion! More Winter weather is on its way to Northern Illinois as multiple counties prepare for snowfall in the coming days. According to WGN9, a Winter Weather Advisory is already in effect for "Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry" counties with snowfall expected to begin just after the evening commute on Thursday. The National Weather Service Chicago took to Twitter to detail the effect that the wintery mix will have on travel conditions into the weekend.

"Snow (initially rain at some locations) will continue to spread east this afternoon and linger into Friday AM. Accumulating wet snow will lead to slick travel late this afternoon into tonight roughly near/north of the I-88 corridor. Farther south, mostly or all rain is expected."