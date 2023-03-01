First 'Spring' Snow To Hit Chicago This Week

Say goodbye to Spring temperatures! Chicago could see its first snow of the "Spring" by the end of the week. Although we have not shifted seasons just yet, recent weather patterns have us in limbo. According to FOX32, snow could hit the region on Friday after a brief period of higher-than-normal temperatures.

The National Weather Service detailed two scenarios for Friday's weather. The first scenario is that the snow will only fall on the Northwest side of the city, with the rest experiencing rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The second scenario is that weather conditions will begin as rain, shift to snow, and impact all of Chicago into Northern Indiana.

"We continue to monitor a strong storm system which will move into the region late Thursday night and mainly Friday. The potential for impactful accumulating, heavy wet, snow remains, although uncertainty is still high. Two main scenarios are evident, and the main zones of wintry impacts will be highly dependent on storm track and where the heaviest snow rates occur due to fairly “mild” temperatures in the low to mid 30s."

The National Weather Service has labeled the scenarios as the "Northern Scenario" and the "Southern Scenario." Regardless of which scenario actually occurs, rain and thunderstorms are predicted to strike the region indefinitely.