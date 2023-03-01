First 'Spring' Snow To Hit Chicago This Week

By Logan DeLoye

March 1, 2023

Modern Buildings In City During Snowfall
Photo: EyeEm

Say goodbye to Spring temperatures! Chicago could see its first snow of the "Spring" by the end of the week. Although we have not shifted seasons just yet, recent weather patterns have us in limbo. According to FOX32, snow could hit the region on Friday after a brief period of higher-than-normal temperatures.

The National Weather Service detailed two scenarios for Friday's weather. The first scenario is that the snow will only fall on the Northwest side of the city, with the rest experiencing rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The second scenario is that weather conditions will begin as rain, shift to snow, and impact all of Chicago into Northern Indiana.

"We continue to monitor a strong storm system which will move into the region late Thursday night and mainly Friday. The potential for impactful accumulating, heavy wet, snow remains, although uncertainty is still high. Two main scenarios are evident, and the main zones of wintry impacts will be highly dependent on storm track and where the heaviest snow rates occur due to fairly “mild” temperatures in the low to mid 30s."

The National Weather Service has labeled the scenarios as the "Northern Scenario" and the "Southern Scenario." Regardless of which scenario actually occurs, rain and thunderstorms are predicted to strike the region indefinitely.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.