This Is Colorado's Best Public High School For 2023

High school is an important step in a student's life. Right before college, it's a crucial time to start taking essential courses and figuring out what they wish to do with their future. It's also a time to experience thrilling extracurricular activities or take advantage of rare opportunities.

For Colorado parents looking for the right high school for their children, Niche has you covered. The website revealed the state's best public high schools for 2023. The list includes traditional, charter, and magnet schools.

According to the website, the Centennial State's top public high school is Stargate Charter School! Part of Adams 12 Five Star Schools, this school has an overall A+ rating on Niche. It ranked high in academics, college prep, teachers, and more.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Colorado, according to Niche:

Stargate Charter School Cherry Creek High School Fairview High School Peak to Peak Charter School D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School Grandview High School Boulder High School Rock Canyon High School DSST: Montview High School DSST: Byers High School

If you need to look at more options or see if your school made it on the list, check out the full rankings on Niche's website.