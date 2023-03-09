This Is Florida's Best Public High School For 2023

By Zuri Anderson

March 9, 2023

High school students e-learning over computers in the classroom.
Photo: Getty Images

High school is an important step in a student's life. Right before college, it's a crucial time to start taking essential courses and figuring out what they wish to do with their future. It's also a time to experience thrilling extracurricular activities or take advantage of rare opportunities.

For Florida parents looking for the right high school for their children, Niche has you covered. The website revealed the state's best public high schools for 2023. The list includes traditional, charter, and magnet schools.

According to the website, the Sunshine State's top public high school is Pine View School! Part of Sarasota County Schools, this school has an overall A+ rating on Niche. It ranked high in academics, college prep, administration, and more.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Florida, according to Niche:

  1. Pine View School
  2. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School
  3. Stanton College Preparatory
  4. School for Advanced Studies - Wolfs
  5. Suncoast Community High School
  6. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts
  7. School for Advanced Studies — Homestead
  8. School for Advanced Studies — South 
  9. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School
  10. Cypress Bay High School

If you need to look at more options or see if your school made it on the list, check out the full rankings on Niche's website.

