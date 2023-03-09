This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in Arizona is The Americano in Scottsdale. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

Helmed by Chef Scott Conant, The Americano is an Italian-inspired steakhouse that is modern in approach and Italian in spirit. With an elevated, yet approachable menu it serves every taste, from fine steaks, such as prime and American Wagyu beef, to freshly made pasta, organic salads, Italian antipasti and Mediterranean seafoods including Italian crudi. The Americano blends a European style of highly personalized, tableside service with contemporary Italian-inspired dining to create an unmistakable, convivial experience within the heart of North Scottsdale. Conant’s culinary vision shares the spotlight with an inventive cocktail program that is playful and intricately devised. Hip and humble, the restaurant offers a sophisticated, warm atmosphere adorned with striking custom art and sculptures.

Check out the full report.