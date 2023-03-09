This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Kentucky
By Dani Medina
March 9, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!
5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.
The best Italian restaurant in Kentucky is Bella Notte in Lexington. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:
Welcome to Bella Notte! Seasonal, fresh dishes, Smashing Tomato’s authentic pizza, and the creative flavor combinations are owed to the diversity of experience Chef Kevin brings to the table—literally. A locally-owned original, Bella Notte of Lexington, Kentucky focuses on quality, fresh ingredients, and preparation that enhances natural flavor, allowing ingredients to speak for themselves.