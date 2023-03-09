This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Nevada

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in Nevada is LAGO by Chef Julian Serrano in Las Vegas. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

Inspired by centuries of colorful culinary traditions, LAGO by Chef Julian Serrano is a gastronomic mecca made for sharing. Newly reimagined lunch and dinner menus offer distinctive à la carte selections. Take a personalized epicurean journey with an array of pastas made fresh daily; superbly prepared fare from the land, sea and garden; and creatively decadent desserts. Refresh along the way with our coastal-inspired cocktails and expansive selection of Italian wines. Tucked away in the famed Bellagio Hotel, LAGO’s preeminent view of the iconic fountains is the crown jewel of an unparalleled dining experience that sends all your senses soaring.

Check out the full report.