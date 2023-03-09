This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In New Mexico

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in New Mexico is Sassella in Santa Fe. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

Executive Chef Christian Pontiggia hails from Lombardy’s Valtelline Valley and brings the underlying tradition of culture and fine Italian dining into contemporary world cuisine—producing innovative dishes that are a delight to the eye as well as the palette. A recipient of the coveted AAA 4-diamond award, Sassella Chef Pontiggia is the recipient of many awards. In addition to working at two Michelin Star awarded restaurants in Europe, he has received awards for cooking and wine knowledge from the Chaine des Routisseurs. The Italian government recognizes him as a Master Chef and he holds a culinary degree that certifies him as a Doctor of Oenogastronomy. The restaurant provides a unique stage to highlight Chef Pontiggia’s culinary artistry and you are invited to experience the merging of new world cuisine with old world traditions in his signature style.

Check out the full report.