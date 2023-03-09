This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Utah

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in Utah is Sicilia Mia in Salt Lake City. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

It all started with a dream and a journey. Coming from the town of Palermo, Sicilia, we've brought to Utah our Italian heritage, our Old World traditions and family recipes that have been passed down through the generations. Now, as we look back, we will be forever grateful that we followed our hearts, making the decision to come to the USA in 2013.The first Sicilia Mia location opened in 2015 and it is still serving the residents of Salt Lake City. Over the past 8 years we have added 6 more locations thanks to the support from our patrons, the embrace of the Italian community and the hard work of our entire extended family and employees. It has been an honor to be able to serve the city that gave us a home so many years ago.Our motto is simple... our roots are Sicilian, our family is full of passion and we've made Utah our home. We strive each day to provide food that we take pride in serving and treat everyone who walks through our doors like family. We appreciate all that we have been given and promise to always work hard to give our guests the most enjoyable experience possible.

Check out the full report.