This Is Washington's Best Public High School For 2023

High school is an important step in a student's life. Right before college, it's a crucial time to start taking essential courses and figuring out what they wish to do with their future. It's also a time to experience thrilling extracurricular activities or take advantage of rare opportunities.

For Washington parents looking for the right high school for their children, Niche has you covered. The website revealed the state's best public high schools for 2023. The list includes traditional, charter, and magnet schools.

According to the website, the Evergreen State's top public high school is Tesla STEM High School! Part of the Lake Washington School District, this school has an overall A+ rating on Niche. It ranked high in academics, college prep, teachers, and more.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Washington state, according to Niche:

Tesla STEM High School International Community School Interlake Senior High School International School Newport Senior High School Bellevue High School Raisbeck Aviation High School North Creek High School Redmond High School Mercer Island High School

If you need to look at more options or see if your school made it on the list, check out the full rankings on Niche's website.