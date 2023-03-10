36-Year-Old Rep. Lauren Boebert Is About To Become A Grandmother

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced that she will soon be a grandmother at the age of 36 during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Women's Breakfast event in Maryland last weekend.

Boebert was accepting the Mothers Influence Awards presented by the conservative group 'Moms of America' when she made her announcement.

"I'm going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a [grandmother] to a brand-new grandson," Boebert said.

The Colorado congresswoman said she and her husband, Jayson, were "so excited to welcome this new life" before detailing how she received the news from her 17-year-old son, Tyler, the father-to-be.