Bears Trade No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft: Report

The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore, two first-round picks -- including the No. 9 overall pick in 2023 -- and two second-round picks, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (March 10).

"Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for: pick No. 9 pick, No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 [and] WR DJ Moore," Schefter tweeted.

Last month, sources with knowledge of the situation told Schefter that the Bears were reportedly "leaning toward" trading the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.