Bears Trade No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft: Report

By Jason Hall

March 10, 2023

NFL: OCT 24 Bears at Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore, two first-round picks -- including the No. 9 overall pick in 2023 -- and two second-round picks, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (March 10).

"Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for: pick No. 9 pick, No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 [and] WR DJ Moore," Schefter tweeted.

Last month, sources with knowledge of the situation told Schefter that the Bears were reportedly "leaning toward" trading the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

"Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be 'leaning toward' moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale," Schefter tweeted at the time.

Sports Illustrated Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer has previously the Bears were reportedly planning to keep quarterback Justin Fields amid previous reports that they were fielding trade offers and considering using the No. 1 overall pick on another quarterback.

“My sense is that they’re going to move forward with Justin Fields and try to trade the first pick,” Breer said during a February 1 appearance on the Rich Eisen Show (h/t Yahoo Sports). “Could that change based on their evaluation of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson? Sure. But I’ve talked to enough people there that feel like Justin didn’tー there wasn’t enough around Justin to get a really clean evaluation on him last year, and given what he had, what he did was really, really impressive.”

Moore recorded 888 yards, seven touchdowns and 63 receptions for the Panthers in 2022 after recording more than 1,000 yards during three consecutive seasons.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.