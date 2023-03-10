Dolphins Restructure Contracts Of Tyreek Hill, Others: Report

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly restructured deals with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead, one day after previously agreeing to a restructured deal with linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Hill's restructured deal will reportedly convert his $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and a $1.165 million salary, which will save an estimated $18 million in cap space, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (March 10). Armstead's reworked deal will reportedly create $11.876 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Dolphins had previously cleared $14.876 million in salary cap space by restructuring Chubb's contract on Thursday (March 9), having been one of the few NFL teams in the red for salary cap space prior to the move, which converted $18.32 million of Chubb's salary into a signing bonus. In total, the three restructured deals created $44 million in cap space.