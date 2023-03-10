Houston Native Megan Thee Stallion Returning Home For First Show Of 2023

The H-Town hottie is heading back home!

Megan Thee Stallion's first concert in 2023 will be a special one — she's set to headline the AT&T Block Party, a three-day event tied to a festival during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival will be held at Discovery Green Park in Houston from March 31 to April 2 during Final Four weekend.

"There's no place I'd rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston," the "Plan B" rapper said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. "The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can't wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I'm looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them."