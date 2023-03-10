Popular Georgia Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South
By Sarah Tate
March 10, 2023
The South is known for many things — warm hospitality, incredibly indulgent Southern cuisine and flavorful barbecue to name a few. Because tasty barbecue is so rampant among the south, nearly each state has its own signature style, from smoked Texas-style brisket and ribs to the Carolinas' vinegar-based sauce.
Southern Living recently released its readers' choice list of the best barbecue restaurants in the South for 2023, and one popular restaurant in Georgia got a shout out. According to the site:
"This year's readers' picks for the South's best barbecue joints reflect the current state of Southern barbecue, offering a blend of continuity and change."
So which Georgia restaurant is a standout among the South's best BBQ joints?
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
Located in Atlanta, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is dream that became reality for Texas-born twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox, who expertly combined the traditions and flavors of the Lone Star State and the Peach State for some incredible barbecue.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is located at 1238 DeKalb Avenue NE in Atlanta.
Here's what Southern Living had to say:
"Twin Brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox blend the traditions of their native Texas with the flavors of their adopted home state of Georgia. The result is 'Atlanta style' barbecue, in which slow-smoked prime brisket and jalapeño sausage mingle with pulled pork and bowls of Brunswick stew on the broad menu. There are plenty of creative mashups, too, like tater tots smothered in brisket chili and 'chicken fried' ribs with white BBQ sauce."
