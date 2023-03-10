Popular Georgia Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South

The South is known for many things — warm hospitality, incredibly indulgent Southern cuisine and flavorful barbecue to name a few. Because tasty barbecue is so rampant among the south, nearly each state has its own signature style, from smoked Texas-style brisket and ribs to the Carolinas' vinegar-based sauce.

Southern Living recently released its readers' choice list of the best barbecue restaurants in the South for 2023, and one popular restaurant in Georgia got a shout out. According to the site:

"This year's readers' picks for the South's best barbecue joints reflect the current state of Southern barbecue, offering a blend of continuity and change."

So which Georgia restaurant is a standout among the South's best BBQ joints?

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q