Popular Georgia Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South

By Sarah Tate

March 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The South is known for many things — warm hospitality, incredibly indulgent Southern cuisine and flavorful barbecue to name a few. Because tasty barbecue is so rampant among the south, nearly each state has its own signature style, from smoked Texas-style brisket and ribs to the Carolinas' vinegar-based sauce.

Southern Living recently released its readers' choice list of the best barbecue restaurants in the South for 2023, and one popular restaurant in Georgia got a shout out. According to the site:

"This year's readers' picks for the South's best barbecue joints reflect the current state of Southern barbecue, offering a blend of continuity and change."

So which Georgia restaurant is a standout among the South's best BBQ joints?

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Located in Atlanta, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is dream that became reality for Texas-born twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox, who expertly combined the traditions and flavors of the Lone Star State and the Peach State for some incredible barbecue.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is located at 1238 DeKalb Avenue NE in Atlanta.

Here's what Southern Living had to say:

"Twin Brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox blend the traditions of their native Texas with the flavors of their adopted home state of Georgia. The result is 'Atlanta style' barbecue, in which slow-smoked prime brisket and jalapeño sausage mingle with pulled pork and bowls of Brunswick stew on the broad menu. There are plenty of creative mashups, too, like tater tots smothered in brisket chili and 'chicken fried' ribs with white BBQ sauce."

Check out Southern Living's full list of the best barbecue restaurants in the South.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.