Titans Releasing Another Veteran Starter: Report

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly parting ways with veteran center Ben Jones, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to AtoZSports.com's Buck Reising on Friday (March 10).

Jones, 33, was reportedly given the option to retire or be released by the team prior to choosing to continue his NFL career for a 12th season. The former University of Georgia standout is the fifth veteran released by the Titans ahead of free agency, following left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham and kicker Randy Bullock.

Tennessee is also reportedly planning to release outside linebacker Bud Dupree, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (March 9).