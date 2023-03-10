Video Shows Murder Suspect's Brazen Escape From Courthouse

Surveillance footage shows the exact moment in which a murder suspect escaped an Oregon courthouse during a break in his trial, resulting in a two-hour manhunt.

The video, which was shared by the Washington County Sheriff's Office via OregonLive.com, shows Edi Villalobos Jr., who is seen wearing a blue shirt, running out of the Hillsboro courthouse at around 11:15 a.m. on February 27 after one of the two sheriff's deputies assigned to guard him took off his ankle shackles. Deputies later found Villalobos hiding under a blanket in a child's bedroom at an unoccupied apartment that he'd entered through an unlocked door, the department confirmed.

The footage shows Villalobos sitting in a chair while one of the deputies removes his shackles before standing up, taking about three steps slowly and sprinting out of the courtroom, leading two deputies on a chase through the building as the footage shifts to different cameras.