Legendary Vikings Coach Bud Grant Dead At 95

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant, who led the team to all four of its Super Bowl appearances, has died at the age of 95, the team announced on Saturday (March 11).

"We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95," the Vikings wrote in a statement shared on their official website and social media accounts. "We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news."

Grant, a three-sport collegiate athlete who played professionally in both the National Football League and National Basketball Association player, began his coaching career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League in 1957 and led the team to four Grey Cup championships in 10 seasons, which included winning CFL Coach of the Year in 1965.