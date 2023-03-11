Legendary Vikings Coach Bud Grant Dead At 95

By Jason Hall

March 11, 2023

Minnesota Vikings
Photo: Getty Images North America

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant, who led the team to all four of its Super Bowl appearances, has died at the age of 95, the team announced on Saturday (March 11).

"We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95," the Vikings wrote in a statement shared on their official website and social media accounts. "We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news."

Grant, a three-sport collegiate athlete who played professionally in both the National Football League and National Basketball Association player, began his coaching career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League in 1957 and led the team to four Grey Cup championships in 10 seasons, which included winning CFL Coach of the Year in 1965.

Grant was hired by the Vikings in 1967, becoming the most successful head coach in franchise history with a 158-96-5 regular season record while leading Minnesota to four NFC championships and 12 playoff appearances during 18 seasons.

Grant has a combined 286 wins in both the NFL and CFL, which makes him the fifth most successful professional football coach overall and the first of two coaches to guide teams to both the Grey Cup and Super Bowl, having later been joined by former Buffalo Bills and Montreal Alouettes coach Marv Levy. The Wisconsin native was elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

