Decision Made On Adam Thielen's Future With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen after 10 seasons with the franchise, the team announced on Friday (March 10).

"Minnesota on Friday terminated the contract of the receiver who climbed his way up from an unheralded and undrafted free agent to the franchise leaderboard in multiple categories," Vikings.com senior editor Craig Peters wrote.

Thielen, 32, a Minnesota native who played collegiately at Minnesota State, has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings and ranks third in franchise history in receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55), as well as fourth in receiving yards (6,682).

"Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. "Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam's influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family."