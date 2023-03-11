Packers' Apparent Preference For Aaron Rodgers Situation Revealed

The Green Bay Packers appear to be ready to move on at quarterback from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love based on comments made by team president Mark Murphy during an interview at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls' basketball tournament, which is being held at the Resch Center arena, across the street from Lambeau Field, on Friday (March 10).

"I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we would want them, yeah," Murphy said during the tournament's live broadcast when asked about potentially bringing back Rodgers after weeks of trade speculation via WBAY's Adriana Torres. "He's obviously a great player and four-time MVP, but I think it's trying to find what he wants and what we want, and hopefully we can find a win-win situation."

On Thursday (March 9), veteran NFL reporter Michael Lombardi said the Packers were reportedly seeking multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder, as compensation in a potential trade for Rodgers following prior reports that the Jets brass flew to California to meet with the quarterback in person. Murphy confirmed that the Packers gave Rodgers and the Jets permission to speak, a necessary requirement for both sides as he's still under contract with Green Bay, prior to their reported in-person meeting earlier this week.

"We did give them permission, but I really can't get into the details," Murphy said via WBAY. "We're really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron but for us."