2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament Bracket Revealed

By Jason Hall

March 12, 2023

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 SEC Tournament - Alabama vs Texas A&M
Photo: Icon Sportswire

The Alabama Crimson Tide were selected as the top overall seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and the South Region during the CBS' live Selection Show on Sunday (March 12).

The top-ranked Crimson Tide were hours removed from defeating Texas A&M, 82-63, in the SEC Tournament Final in Nashville on Sunday. The Houston Cougars were selected as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. The Cougars lost, 75-65, to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Tournament Final on Sunday.

The Kansas Jayhawks were selected as the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Jayhawks were defeated by the Texas Longhorns, 75-56, in the Big 12 Tournament Final on Saturday (March 11).

The East Region will be announced shortly.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

