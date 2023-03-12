Tems Steals The Show With Her Stunning Look At The 2023 Oscars

The Nigerian artist is nominated alongside Rihanna for Best Original Song for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Tems co-wrote the song with Riri, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Her debut at the Oscars comes just a month after she took home her first Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to her and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake.



Check out more reactions to Tems' gorgeous dress below.