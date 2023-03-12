Tems Steals The Show With Her Stunning Look At The 2023 Oscars
By Tony M. Centeno
March 13, 2023
Tems took everyone's breath away from the second she arrived at the Oscars.
The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter hit the champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 12. Tems immediately broke necks while wearing an eye-popping white dress made by LA-based fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of LEVER COUTURE. The extravagant gown, which literally covers her from head to toe, stems from the German brand's latest LELEKA collection. Her look instantly drew praise from her fans online.
"Wait this might be my favorite Oscar’s look," one Twitter user wrote. "Tems looks like an Angel!
TEMS for #Oscars 2023, wearing a stunning gown from Ukrainian-born, LA-based fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of LEVER COUTURE.— Tenille. (@tenilleclarke1) March 12, 2023
I’m calling it early - she is the Best Dressed female celebrity on tonight’s champagne carpet. A Naija Queen! 🇳🇬🏆 pic.twitter.com/YNBQ5oj7se
Her dress was literally the talk of the night. While she looked absolutely angelic, social media was quick to comment on her massive halo. Some even expressed their sympathy for those who had to sit behind her.
"Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud," one Twitter user wrote.
"I feel bad for everyone sitting behind Tems 😭," another person said.
I feel bad for eveyone sitting behind Tems 😭 pic.twitter.com/GQi5VxO91S— Ex Vaulter Employee (@kingbealestreet) March 13, 2023
The Nigerian artist is nominated alongside Rihanna for Best Original Song for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Tems co-wrote the song with Riri, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Her debut at the Oscars comes just a month after she took home her first Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to her and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake.
Check out more reactions to Tems' gorgeous dress below.
Tems at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oZf0YWqbWm— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 12, 2023
TEMS IN THIS LEVER SS23 COUTURE!! look of the night by far pic.twitter.com/w7VO9KnPQO— ❦ (@saintdoII) March 12, 2023
GASPPPPPP! LOOK AT TEMS!— Bossip (@Bossip) March 12, 2023
📸: Getty #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ISJcXhT0P
LMFAO I know whoever behind Tems is heated. https://t.co/jmU2Kz6mN9— ....... (@PrinceHAK33M) March 13, 2023
Tems the woman you are. Wow 😍 I hope she performs tonight #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/bELOfmjG7A— Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) March 12, 2023
I HAVE MY VIDEO OF THE NIGHT! Big Tems, Idris Elba and Austin Butler! Look at this beauty #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5pfuFYEWhS— Lady B. 🇲🇲 (@KBUdeogu) March 12, 2023