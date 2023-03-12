Tems Steals The Show With Her Stunning Look At The 2023 Oscars

By Tony M. Centeno

March 13, 2023

Tems
Photo: Getty Images

Tems took everyone's breath away from the second she arrived at the Oscars.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter hit the champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 12. Tems immediately broke necks while wearing an eye-popping white dress made by LA-based fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of LEVER COUTURE. The extravagant gown, which literally covers her from head to toe, stems from the German brand's latest LELEKA collection. Her look instantly drew praise from her fans online.

"Wait this might be my favorite Oscar’s look," one Twitter user wrote. "Tems looks like an Angel!

Her dress was literally the talk of the night. While she looked absolutely angelic, social media was quick to comment on her massive halo. Some even expressed their sympathy for those who had to sit behind her.

"Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud," one Twitter user wrote.

"I feel bad for everyone sitting behind Tems 😭," another person said.

The Nigerian artist is nominated alongside Rihanna for Best Original Song for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Tems co-wrote the song with Riri, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Her debut at the Oscars comes just a month after she took home her first Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to her and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake.

Check out more reactions to Tems' gorgeous dress below.

