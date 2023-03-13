3-Year-Old Girl Shoots, Kills 4-Year-Old Sister

A 3-year-old girl fatally shot her 4-year-old sister during an unintentional incident in Texas, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“This basically involves a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old,” Gonzalez said via CNN. “The 3-year-old is the alleged shooter. It appears to be unintentional.”

Gonzalez referred to the incident as "tragic" but "very preventable." The shooting took place inside a Houston apartment where five adults and two children were present on Sunday (March 12).

The children were unsupervised in a bedroom at the time because each parent believed the other was watching them, according to Gonzalez. The 3-year-old obtained a loaded semiautomatic pistol and fired a shot, according to Gonzalez.