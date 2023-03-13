Lenny Kravitz To Host iHeartRadio Music Awards, More Performers Revealed

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards officially has a host: Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz will guide all the festivities throughout the night as they unfold, and in a statement, explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music. As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss."

This year's show is set to feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1. LL Cool J will be making a special appearance during this year's show, and Grammy-nominated rapper Latto will join the previously-announced performing lineup, which includes 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil), and more. Taylor Swift is also set to receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her impact on global pop culture throughout their incredible career.

Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.