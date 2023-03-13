Lil Durk Attempts To Win India Royale Back After She Confirms They Broke Up

"Free," she wrote in another tweet.



In addition to her tweets, Royale also posted several photos and videos of her on vacation in Bali with a mystery man. Royale's posts arrived after Lil Durk took to Instagram to express his desire to father another son, which sparked more conversations about his relationship status. The rapper, who has six children in total, seemed to notice his ex's posts because he followed up with a lengthy message dedicated to her.



"Let me just look crazy Cause GM y'all 💕💕 she not dumb or justot her money or her own even after I went broke she help me... ...watch my page all day ima give the street and relationships some tips later from the voice not the people who post drama," he began "She played a small part she really a good [girl] who live life ima good guy good husband cause I just over talked never listen to her pain back when she was back pregnant willow in the belly aka fat ma 💕."



"So I ain't perfect but I'm for you and I love you and I'm all ears when ever we get back in a relationship," he added. "You saved my life with you and willow and big sky outside all my kids you was there ripthang. Real love not paid situation I just love her to death[.] She fed up but ima save us 💕."



To add insult to injury, Durk's other ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Travonna Craig jumped on social media and claimed Durk doesn't tend to their son. See their posts below.

