Packers Trade Aaron Rodgers: Report

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: The #Packers and #Jets have agreed to the mega-trade, sending 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the #Jets for major compensation. Finally! The deal includes a 2nd rounder this year, a 1st round pick swap this year, and a conditional 1st rounder in 2024," Rapoport tweeted.

On March 15, Rodgers publicly acknowledged his intention to play for the Jets next season.

"Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the NY Jets," Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers met with Jets owner Woody Johnson and a contingent of team representatives in California on March 7. New York had previously acquired Rodgers' predecessor, Brett Favre, in a trade with the Packers in 2008, which led to the eventual four-time NFL MVP taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback for the remainder of his tenure with the franchise.