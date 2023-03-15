Aaron Rodgers Intends To Play For Jets, Was 90% Retiring Before Retreat

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has publicly acknowledged his intention to play for the New York Jets next season after previously being in favor of retiring prior to his recent darkness retreat.

"Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the NY Jets," Rodgers said while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday (March 15).

Rodgers said that a deal has not been completed and is a matter of both teams working it out, but cited the Packers' decision to select his eventual successor, Jordan Love, in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the franchise showing its intention of wanting to move on, but was delayed by his consecutive NFL MVP awards, prior to last season.

Rodgers also admitted he was "90% retiring" before going on his darkness retreat last month.