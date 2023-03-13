Popular California Mountain Lodge Goes Up In Flames, Closes 'Indefinitely'

By Logan DeLoye

March 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Ponderosa Lodge and Restaurant located within the Sequoia National Forest between Kernville and Porterville burned to the ground on Friday, March 11th. According to a Facebook post shared by the owner, the fire likely started as a result of the recent Winter storms plaguing mountain regions throughout the state.

"It’s with a heavy heart we announce the lodge is closed indefinitely for all services. Yesterday a fire broke out and we lost the entire lodge. We are devastated and heartbroken to say the least. Heart and soul was put into the lodge by many. Jen with her creativeness and design, myself with structural preservation and construction aspect. The lodge has witnessed decades of joy, camaraderie, community, laughter, and satisfied a million hungry tummies. All gone in a matter of minutes. Not sure what happened but it sounds like maybe the crazy rain melted a large chunk of ice off roof and into a propane line. We don’t know what the future holds but want to acknowledge all the support and well wishes. "

It’s with a heavy heart we announce the lodge is closed indefinitely for all services. Yesterday a fire broke out and...

Posted by Pondo Dave on Saturday, March 11, 2023

The owner of the lodge mentioned that they did not have property insurance, which influenced their decision to close indefinitely. Despite the tragic loss of the business, no guests or employees were injured in the fire.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.