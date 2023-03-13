Popular Eatery Named Tennessee's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant

A popular restaurant in Tennessee was named among one of the eateries that any foodie, or really just anyone looking for a good meal, needs to visit at some point while in the state.

24/7 Wall St. searched around the country to find the restaurants around the country that foodies just have to try, consulting reviews, both national and publications and editorial discretion to compile a list of the "must-visit" eatery in each state. According to the site:

"...Every state possesses at least one establishment that has attained iconic status — a place emblematic of its surroundings, one that no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity, one that might inspire some savvy traveler to say 'You went to [wherever] and you didn't eat THERE???'"

So which Tennessee eatery was named the restaurant you simply have to visit?

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Just like the name states, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, located about 40 miles east of Memphis, has been serving up the best fried chicken around for over six decades. This longtime favorite is a popular destination for anyone looking for a delicious take on the Southern classic, with a Google rating of 4.4 stars and nearly 500 reviews.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is located at 505 US-70 in Mason.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about Tennessee's "must-visit" restaurant:

"'Hot' fried chicken has been one of the biggest food trends of the 21st century. While it may have been around as early as the 1930s and is usually said to have been popularized by Prince's Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville, Gus's and its almost 30 locations around the U.S. have done a lot to introduce it to a wider audience. This location, in a small town northeast of Memphis, is where it all started, and it still serves up some of the best spicy fried chicken around."

Check out 24/7 Wall St. to see its full list of the country's need-to-see restaurants.